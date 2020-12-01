Doctor Who: John Barrowman Teases Captain Jack's Sexual Tension With the Doctor

✖

John Barrowman returns to Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness in the upcoming holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks." Among Captain Jack's defining traits during his time in the TARDIS were his flirtatious demeanor and voracious sexual appetite. He flirted plainly with the Ninth and Tenth Doctor, played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. The Doctor has changed again, now with Jodie Whittaker playing the Thirteenth Doctor, but for Captain Jack, it is business as usual. "It would be out of line if I were to discuss Jack's exploits with anybody without his permission," Barrowman tells Entertainment Weekly. "Let's just say, Jack is Jack and Chris Chibnall (Doctor Who showrunner) knows Jack really well. So, yes, there will be some flirtation. The two hearts of the Doctor will be beating, I hope."

Captain Jack is one of the most beloved supporting characters and companions of the new Doctor Who era. He was last seen in a surprise cameo in the Doctor Who Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon," appearing with a warning for Yaz, Ryan, and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before he disappeared again. According to the BBC, Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Doctor and the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said when the BBC announced his return. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Doctor Who executive producer Chris Chibnall added, “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Captain Jack first appeared in the Doctor Who episode "The Empty Child" in 2005 and returned for multiple episodes of the series. Prior to his cameo in "Fugitive of the Judoon," his final Doctor Who appearance was in 2010's epic "The End of Time." He also led the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood from 2006 through 2011.

The Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks” will air on New Year's Day on BBC America.