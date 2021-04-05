Scarlett Johansson's Drag Race Appearance Gets Crashed by SNL's Colin Jost

✖

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost crashed Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race this week. Season 13 is still going on and the Black Widow actress probably wasn’t expecting her husband to just randomly wander into the frame. The episode’s challenge was “Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens!” and Johansson was acting as an acting coach. Funny enough, the MCU star was absolutely star-struck by even being near the workroom. "I'm so sad I have not been in the workroom but it's been a dream of mine to participate for a long long time so this is really exciting for me,” she explained. But, before things could end, Jost couldn’t resist the temptation to lob one joke in there. The 38-year-old asked the cast, “I have one question, the movie, will it be called ‘Size Queens?’” So, that got a bit of a laugh from everyone there, as such humor is pretty much expected on the show. Check out the actress’s advice down below.

"Acting is all about making a situation that's unreal feel very real," Johansson explained. "So I would say that the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or like, a giant spiky heel... That comes from believing in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself then no one in the audience is going to believe you.”

“Remember that there are no small parts, there are only small queens,” Johansson told Gottmik. “You want to make sure that even though you don’t have as much screen time, that you have made the character in your mind, you have a whole story for your character so that the character feels really complete.”

In some previous comments to the official Black Widow magazine, the star said that she was glad that they were doing her big solo film now instead of earlier in the MCU.

"If we had made a Black Widow standalone back then, it would be such a different film to this one," she observed. "Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame gave me a totally different perspective on who she is. Before, I don't think I would have been able to show people who Natasha really is, what drives her, and show her emotional core."

The actress continued, "I don't think we'd be able to cut that deep back then. It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

