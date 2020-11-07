WandaVision Stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Hype Up the New Disney+ Series

✖

There are only two months left of 2020, but Marvel fans are holding out hope that WandaVision will debut on Disney+ before the year is over. The streaming service has made it seem like the show will debut this year, but it probably won't be any time this month. The wait is only getting us more hyped for the show, which will star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. In fact, the two were recently seen in a video promoting the series to fans in Latin America.

"We invite you to enjoy WandaVision," Olsen says in the video. "We promise you it’s gonna be a feast for your eyes," Bettany adds. "Keep you on your toes," Olsen teases. You can watch the full video in the tweet below:

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

"I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany said in an interview earlier this year. "It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but we're expecting WandaVision to premiere on the streaming service sometime before the year ends.