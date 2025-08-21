Fallout Fans Think They’ve Uncovered Macaulay Culkin’s Mystery Role (& It’s Huge)

Eagled-eyed fans have been scouring the new trailer for Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video, looking for any small tidbits or Easter eggs referencing the Fallout games or revealing any secrets for the new season set in New Vegas. There are also flashbacks to Old Vegas quite a few times, tying the mysterious Mr. House directly to the Vault-Tec conspiracy that was revealed in Fallout Season 1. Fans have plenty to pore over, but one interesting thing they’ve dug up isn’t about the post-apocalyptic Vegas strip directly, but more about the other factions in the Mojave Wasteland, and a mysterious role played by Macaulay Culkin.

The Home Alone star has been making a return to acting in recent years, meeting wife Brenda Song during production on Changeland in 2019, earning praise for roles on American Horror Story and The Righteous Gemstones, and lending his voice to the upcoming Zootopia 2. Culkin’s role in Fallout hasn’t been officially revealed, but fans used their best detective skills to tie Culkin to a major character from Fallout: New Vegas.

Who Is Macaulay Culkin Playing In Fallout Season 2?

In the Fallout Season 2 trailer, a small bit shows that Lucy ends up seemingly captured by Caesar’s Legion, still active in the area despite their apparent defeat during the events of the game. The original Caesar from the game is also likely dead, having revealed a brain tumor was affecting him by the game’s end.

Using photos of Macaulay Culkin’s ears from behind, fans on Reddit feel they’ve determined he is the Legion leader featured in the trailer. There is no confirmation or guarantee they are correct, but it seems like a strong possibility.

A lot of the Reddit discussion involves some fans deducing Culkin’s supposed role from a photo of his ears from the back. Matching up the unique features of Culkin’s ears with the back of the Legion leader in the trailer lends weight to their position. But it is the possibilities of who this character is that make it an interesting trip down memory lane.

If this is Culkin, some fans are hopeful it means this “Caesar” is really the Mojave conman Fantastic from the original game. You meet him at HELIOS One when deciding where to send power from the station, and he tells players he is a “technician” and nothing else. When you remove the NCR troops from the station, Fantastic will remain and later appear in Caesar’s Legion armor. Some fans also note that the description that Culkin plays a “crazy genius type character” fuels this particular rumor.

There is also evidence that Culkin is playing Legate Lanius, the former second-in-command under Caesar. The armor worn by the Legionnaire in the trailer is the same armor worn by the Legate in the game, sans the helmet that hides his identity.

Culkin could also just be a new character that we haven’t met yet, a new Caesar that possibly hasn’t fully taken hold at this point. It could be the result of the group’s move to regroup back in the east, with their new leader ready to lead them to New Vegas once again. It’ll be interesting to find out the truth. We’ve seen just how deep the show can go with its ties Fallout lore.

If the Legion is going to be involved, will we get a return appearance for Joshua Graham? Is he still alive? And who do you think Culkin is truly playing? Let us know in the comments.