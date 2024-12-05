Fan-Favorite 2000s Sitcom Revival Officially Confirmed After Years of Rumors

A fan-favorite series from the 2000s seems to be closer than ever to making a return to the small screen. That fan favorite series is the ever delightful medical sitcom Scrubs, and Deadline is reporting that after a lengthy negotiations process, a deal has been worked out to allow series creator Bill Lawrence to jump into the mix and move the Scrubs reboot into reality. The project is now officially in development at ABC from 20th Television, and Lawrence will now develop the project as it also looks to bring back the original cast.

The Scrubs reboot has been rumored for a while now, but there was a major hold-up in regards to Lawrence’s involvement. That’s because Lawrence is currently under an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. TV and has four series there at the moment. Since the Scrubs reboot is being developed by Disney’s ABC and 20th Television, a deal had to be worked out to allow Lawrence to take part. While Lawrence is developing the show, he won’t be serving as showrunner.

Thankfully that’s now all set, and now the attention moves to securing much of the original cast. The report states that current plans are for Zach Braff (John J.D. Dorian), Donald Faison (Christopher Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), and John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) are all expected to reprise their roles in the reboot.

There is one unknown factor though involving the cast, and that’s Judy Reyes. Reyes played Carla Espinosa through much of the series, but she departed the show before its final season. The report states that Reyes is currently factored into early plans, but she is also a series regular on ABC’s High Potential series, which could pose an issue. Sources are indicating that that she could end up being able to do both.

In a previous interview with Deadline, Lawrence spoke about the approach the reboot would take to revisiting the characters after being away so long. Lawrence said he sees the series as a mix of revisiting the original characters after a decade and a half and a revamp of the show’s original concept and characters, with new characters in the mix as well to keep things fresh.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” Lawrence said. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

