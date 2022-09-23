FBI Season 4 Finale, Originally Cancelled Due to Uvalde Shooting, Sets October Premiere Date

Earlier this year, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, CBS series FBI announced that its season four finale would not make it to air. A previously released synopsis noted that the episode wasn't about a school shooting specifically, but about a high-schooler being among a group of killers that have acquired guns with intentions of carrying out a mass shooting. TV Line now brings word that the episode will seemingly finally see the light of day however, reporting that it officially has an October 4 premiere date. The episode is actually set to be released after the season five premiere of the hit series.

"I haven't seen the episode. I'll be watching with everyone else, so I can't speak to the final product," star Jeremy Sisto revealed to the outlet, "but I was very impressed with (showrunner) Rick Eid's script. He's a great writer, and this script really showcases his ability to tie the emotional character story to the action of the episode." The episode in question, titled "Prodigal Son," sees Sisto's character Jubal and his son at their most tense, since one of the gunmen that's found in the episode is a classmate.

The previously released synopsis for the episode reads as follows: "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

FBI follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The series stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. The series, along with the other two shows in the Dick Wolf franchise, was recently renewed for two more seasons by CBS.