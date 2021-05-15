Morgan Blames June in Fear the Walking Dead 613 Opening Minutes: “J.D.”

June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) reunites with Morgan (Lennie James) in the wake of Grace's (Karen David) devastating loss in the opening minutes from "J.D.," the next new episode of Fear the Walking Dead. When June returns to the dam community where she gunned down Ginny (Colby Minifie) — revenge for the death of her husband John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) — it's after Morgan delivered Grace's stillborn baby, Athena, who absorbed deadly radiation from her mother. Because June's act of violence defied the community's cardinal rule, Morgan and Grace were attacked on the road while making the five or six-hour trip to June's hospital — and according to Morgan, she's to blame for the baby's death.

"I can't stop thinking about the baby might be alive if we didn't have to come to you," Morgan tells June in the opening minutes from Season 6 Episode 13, above. Her being there wouldn't have made any difference, June says, but Morgan doesn't want to hear it.

Grace has "already gone there, talking about how the only reason she's alive is because her baby absorbed all the bad shit from her body." June wants to give Grace a checkup, but Morgan refuses her entry. When June insists Grace needs to see the closest thing to a doctor around these parts, Morgan replies, "She does, or you do?"

"Grace lost a baby because you couldn't do the one thing that John wanted," Morgan says about John's dying wish for the killing to stop. "That's why I couldn't let you stay here. And that is why you were not here when she needed you! So tell me again how you're here for Grace, and that you're not here for yourself?"

But she doesn't. June turns and walks off without a word, once again leaving Morgan and his dam community behind. Because she can't help Grace, June goes off to investigate the new threat facing the survivors: Teddy (John Glover) and his underground cult behind "the end is the beginning."

The second half of Season 6 "gets extremely potent for every character," Elfman said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story. It's more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling."

"J.D." premieres Sunday, May 16, at 9/8c on AMC.