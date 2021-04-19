Fear the Walking Dead’s Jenna Elfman Explains June’s Deadly Decision

Jenna Elfman explains the widowed June Dorie's transformation into a gunslinger vigilante in the latest Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." In the wake of her husband's death in "The Door," where Virginia's (Colby Minifie) daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti) murders John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) with his own gun for figuring out she killed Lawton Ranger Cameron (Noah Khyle), June confronts Ginny after she's captured and jailed by Morgan (Lennie James). Inspired by John's wanting the killing to stop, Morgan decides to make Ginny live with what she's done.

But June demands justice from the person she most blames for John's death. With John's gun in hand, June questions Ginny about her daughter's reason for killing her husband: "It was you, Virginia. You're the reason. You always were." June then avenges John when she shoots Ginny in the head.

"Besides her personal loss, it strikes June that it's so unjust that under Virginia's environment, we lose one of the best human beings," Elfman says in the post-mortem video above. "I think June's trying to honor Morgan and everything that John stood for, and not just pull the revenge trigger. But at the end of the day, June is her own person."

"Things Left to Do" ends with June, sporting John's black cowboy hat and the monogrammed "J.D." pistol, leaving Morgan's stunned group behind. At least for now, she's going her own way.

"I loved the walk away after killing Virginia," Elfman says. "Not asking for permission, not asking for forgiveness, she's owning what she did."

June Dorie will return — the upcoming Episode 13 is titled "J.D." — but the widowed gunslinger has undergone an irreversible transformation.

"I think they're all so stunned that this happens, that they just can't believe it," says co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. "It really raises this question of, who is June going to become, and what's going to happen to her relationship to everyone in this community?"

Next up: it's Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) versus Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) when Morgan's dam community faces yet another threat to their existence in next Sunday's Episode 610, "Handle With Care."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.