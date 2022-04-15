Fear TWD Stars Confirm Casualties of War in Season 7 (Exclusive)

The Vic-tatorship won’t be without its casualties on Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Returning April 17 on AMC and AMC+, the second half of the season sees Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) wage war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to take his tower by force. A thriving Victor survived the nuclear blasts of Season 6 and the radioactive fallout that has devastated Texas by sheltering in his tower, but Victor’s former friends were less fortunate: Alicia and Morgan’s groups were left scattered and scrambling to find Padre, a new home no one is sure exists.

“You have taken so much from me. And now I’m gonna take something from you,” Alicia warned Victor to end the midseason finale. “I am taking the one thing that matters to you the most. I am taking that tower.” When Victor said she wouldn’t take the tower without a fight, Alicia declared, “Then we’re going to war.”

Wars “very often don’t turn out the way you expect them to, and more often than not, what is remembered are the losses,” James tells ComicBook. “And I think that that is something that will resound through the second part of season seven.”

It was an act of war when Victor killed Will (Gus Halper) to hurt Alicia and keep her away from the tower where Victor holds hostage Morgan’s family and friends, including Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo. As civil war breaks out in Season 7B, friends will become enemies to reshape what Fear will look like for the survivors in Season 8.

“Yes there are victories, yes there are triumphs, but there are also big losses,” James teases. “And the shape of this family going forward will not be as it has been.”

At the heart of the fractured family are warring ex-best friends Victor and Alicia, leaders on a violent collision course in the second half of Season 7. But are Alicia and Victor willing to kill the other to end the war?

“If they sized it up and they realized that this was their only choice for survival — I honestly think because we have such very strong-willed human beings, that it is possible,” says Domingo. “Will it hurt them, or break them, or turn them into something else? Possibly yes. There will be a definite fallout from it in some way.”

Domingo continues, “I think that there is always that possibility because they believe that they’re doing something for the greater good and for humanity and for civilization and rebuilding civilizations. And I think that they’re both willing to let go of the thing. It’s almost like letting go of one to take care of hundreds more. I think that they’re both willing.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

