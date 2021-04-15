Watch Fear the Walking Dead’s Video Tribute to Garret Dillahunt’s John Dorie

✖

"That is some ugly mustard." Fear the Walking Dead pays tribute to exiting cast member Garret Dillahunt with a video montage remembering the sharp-shooting John Dorie. When the gunslinger discovers the identity of the mystery killer who eluded him inside the Lawton settlement where Virginia (Colby Minifie) murdered the falsely accused Janis (Holly Curran), sentencing her to death-by-walker for the slaying of Ranger Cameron (Noah Khyle), John is gravely wounded when he's gunned down by Dakota (Zoe Colletti) — Virginia's younger sister. John succumbs to his wound and washes ashore at his cabin, where a reanimated John Dorie is found and put down by his new wife June (Jenna Elfman).

Watch Fear's tributes to Dillahunt and Dorie in the videos below.

"We love Garret so much. We wrote this role with Garret in mind," Ian Goldberg, who wrote Dillahunt's exit episode with co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss, said on Talking Dead. "There was never any other consideration from the beginning. In fact, before we named him 'John Dorie,' he was just called 'Garret Dillahunt.' Garret is such a phenomenal actor, he brings such an incredible balance of humor and danger, which is a rare combination. You just never know what you're gonna get with him."

Added Chambliss, "We chose to open Season 4 with John Dorie giving this very kind of long monologue [in 'What's Your Story?'] where he's kind of very upfront about who he is, but it felt right to the character. But that's a hard thing to ask an actor to come in and do for a character that they are just defining, and Garret did more to bring that character to life than we ever could have hoped for."

When explaining Dorie's death in the episode commentary, Goldberg said killing Dillahunt's character was "emotionally devastating for us at every stage of the process."

"We love that character so much. We love how Garret brought him to life, you know, just also thematically and emotionally," Goldberg said. "Someone who really laid himself out there and could have helped Dakota, and it just didn't work out."

