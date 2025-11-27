FX Is Making The Perfect Video Game Adaptation With One of 2025’s Sci-Fi TV MVPs

For decades it seemed as though it was just flat-out impossible to adapt a video game and make it a film or TV series actually worth watching. The high point was basically Mortal Kombat, and at best that was just a very silly popcorn movie. But video game adaptations are currently on a bit of an upswing, quality-wise, with the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and A Minecraft Movie all finding considerable success critically, commercially, or a combination of the two. They’re also doing well on the small screen these days, with Halo being better than it could have been and HBO’s The Last of Us, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, and Prime Video’s Fallout all being genuine hits across the board.

It seems FX wants to jump onboard the train currently being enjoyed by HBO, Peacock, and Prime Video, because they’ve enlisted two of their most trusted talents to bring the iconic Far Cry game franchise to life on-screen. And undoubtedly to greater effect than Uwe Boll’s butchering of the IP back in 2008.

What Direction Will They Be Going with Far Cry?

FX has ordered Far Cry from Alien: Earth creator/showrunner Noah Hawley and creator/star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Welcome to Wrexham, and Mythic Quest Rob Mac. And, just as he both created and stars in Sunny, Mac will be picking up some guns to play the lead role in the first season of Far Cry.

We specify “the first season” because, while not much is known of Far Cry at this point, we do know that it will be an anthology series. This makes sense, as each new Far Cry game followed a different protagonist in a different locale.

If they follow the plots of the games, it stands to reason that Mac will be playing Jack Carver, the protagonist of the original game (and its remake, Far Cry Instincts), who puts his special forces operative skills to work to locate a missing journalist on an island stuffed to the gills with deadly mercenaries and genetic experiments.

Of being able to collaborate with Hawley, whose Xenomorph show was just renewed for a second season, Mac said “Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized.” And, of the games’ studio, Mac stated that “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

Both It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Welcome to Wrexham fall under the FX banner, making it clear that Mac continues to hold a very healthy relationship with FX Networks, a division of Disney Entertainment. This isn’t Mac’s first time working with Ubisoft, either, as Ubisoft Film & Television produced Apple TV’s Mythic Quest.

As for Hawley, he created Alien: Earth, Legion, and the beloved Fargo for the network. He commented on his newest project, saying “What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, also chimed in on the show. In his words, “FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry. I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping, and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

The series is set to stream on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. No potential release date window for Far Cry is currently available, but suffice to say it’s nice for fans to see all the talent involved getting along and sharing a singular vision.

What are your thoughts on Far Cry being adapted for the small screen? Are you excited to see Rob Mac in an action role? Let us know in the comments.