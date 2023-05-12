Game of Thrones' Cersei Actress Lena Headey Admits Show Made Her Career "Harder"

HBO doesn't seem like they're going to be out of the Game of Thrones business for quite some time after launching their first spin-off, House of the Dragon, and announcing that they're developing multiple series. House of the Dragon quickly became the most watched series premiere on the network in the last ten years, and those numbers kept growing week after week. With Game of Thrones wrapping up its run almost five years ago, you would think that the series wouldn't be lingering over the actors, and you would be wrong. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei in Game of Thrones, recently spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that the series made her career harder.

"Thrones was such a surprise," Headey revealed. "But there was no part of me that went, 'Oh, it's done now. Life's going to be easy.' It opened doors, it made certain things easier. It also made things feel harder because you think, 'What do I do?'"

Game of Thrones Creator George R.R Martin Talks Jon Snow Spinoff

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

What Other Game of Thrones Series Are in Development?

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including the recently released House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series which was just given a green light and a new title. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

