Game of Thrones Star Reveals On-Set Incident With Male Co-Star and Emilia Clarke

One star on Game of Thrones has revealed an on-set incident with a male co-star and Emilia Clarke. Nathalie Emmanuel played Missandei in the hit-series and she is very thankful that her friend came to her rescue. An unnamed male extra on set caught a glimpse of Emmanuel in her costume and made an off-color remark. When Clarke heard it, she was quick to check him and make the actor realize that those kinds of comments would not be tolerated in any way on this set. Obviously the moment stuck in the actress’s head for a long. In telling the story to British Vogue, Emmanuel is shedding a light on how much further we have to go as a society, and how little moments like this go a long way.

"In my first season, my costume was pretty revealing and there was an incident with a supporting actor who made a comment about it on set," the actress revealed. "I mean, typical — and Emilia straightaway had my back. It got handled… Emilia and I got on like a house on fire from the beginning. When I joined the cast, she had already been shooting Game of Thrones for a few years, and she was definitely ready to have some female energy around her. She and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set , it bonds you in a certain way.”

When it comes to the wildly divisive ending to Game of Thrones, the actress had plenty to say on the matter. TV Line talked to Emmanuel about the fan response.

"Listen, I think it's totally fine if you don't like something. That's perfectly acceptable," Emmanuel began. "What I didn't like was that people were signing a petition. You can't ask for receipts on art. You just can't. The art has been created for you, and you can either choose to like it or not… [The finale] was a hard plane to land... I don't think people quite realize the undertaking and the amount of manpower it took to do that.”

HBO programming executive Casey Bloys also decided to clear the air on the ending during the Television Critics Press Tour for the show.

"There's no way for [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they're not out to make everybody happy," Bloys observed. "I think they did a beautiful job. You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I'm paraphrasing Tim but basically for show this big, and this epic and this sprawling, they [Benioff and Weiss] have to make choices."

