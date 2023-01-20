Game of Thrones Star Confirms They're Avoiding Watching House of the Dragon Entirely

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon might be exploring her character's ancestors, but Emilia Clarke recently recalled how she has no interest in watching the series, as the narrative both feels too familiar yet she also feels too detached from the actual events. She likens the experience to going to a school reunion, but for a class in which you didn't graduate, so while the setting was familiar, there were no personal connections established. She did, however, voice her support for the series and that she was glad it was happening, even if she had no interest in it. House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to debut on HBO in 2024.

"No! Can you [forgive me]?" Clarke joked with Variety about whether she would watch the prequel. "It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards... I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

This attitude seems to have shifted from what the actor said about the prequel last summer when she admitted that it would be weird to watch the show, but that she was at least intrigued by it.

When speaking with the BBC, Clarke said she would be "fascinated" to see it, before admitting, "It's going to be weird as hell. I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different."

In this regard, it's possible that either the actor attempted to watch it and was then overcome by unexpected reactions or that her opinions merely shifted as marketing materials began to be released and discussions about the series' events dominated pop culture during the debut season.

While watching the series is a minimal commitment to the franchise, audiences also shouldn't expect to see Clarke return as a performer.

"[The Jon Snow sequel sereis has] been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington," Clarke confirmed to the BBC, but as far as whether she'd ever return, Clarke confessed, "No, I think I'm done."

