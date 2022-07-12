Game of Thrones Star Addresses Potential Return for Jon Snow Series

Fans of Game of Thrones will be returning to the world of Westeros next month for the first time since Game of Thrones concluded. House of the Dragon will take place in Westeros and the overall Game of Thrones Universe, but it will be set hundreds of years before the original series. If fans want to continue the story of Game of Thrones, they'll need to wait for the pseudo-sequel series that HBO has in development. Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow for a series that takes place after the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

Jon Snow will be returning to TV for this new series, which could mean that some of his closest allies could also return. This includes John Bradley's Samwell Tarly, who become one of Jon Snow's closest friends during their time at the Wall. During an interview with Digital Spy, Bradley was asked about potentially reprising the role of Sam for the Jon Snow project.

"I tend to think about it. I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we'd played these characters for so long and they had such a life to them, we'd like to sort of check in with them and see how they're getting on," Bradley said. "We played those parts for so long that as soon as we'd finished, we felt sort of free of them in a way. Because it's a lot of story to carry around and a lot of emotional life to carry around with you. But in the future, who knows? I haven't spoken to anybody about the potential Jon Snow prequel, but if somebody wants to send a script my way I'd be interested to read it."

Very little is known about this potential Jon Snow series, as it hasn't been officially announced by HBO. There was no creative team mentioned in the original report, only Harington was mentioned as being part of the series so far. There's still a lot to learn about the Jon Snow series in the future.

