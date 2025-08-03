Gen V Confirms Another Crossover With The Boys in Season 2

The latest Gen V Season 2 trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, gave fans a glimpse at a handful of cameos featuring characters from The Boys in the spinoff’s upcoming season. Most notably, Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty) was shown to have a significant role in Season 2 as she tasks Marie (Jaz Sinclair) with a mission to stop a mysterious research program called Project Odessa. During an interview with TV Insider, Sinclair shared that it was “so fun working with Erin, she’s awesome” and how the unexpected duo “had a lot of fun together” on set. The star also teased Marie’s reaction to Starlight asking for her help and the character’s “skepticism” moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marie doesn’t know Starlight beyond what she’s seen [in the media], and Marie’s kind of in a bad situation,” Sinclair said. “I mean, we see in the trailer she’s getting her ass beat, and then Starlight shows up and then offers her this mission with all these things she hasn’t heard about, and she doesn’t really know this girl. So, I think there’s a healthy amount of excitement and flattery, but also skepticism, like, ‘Why should I trust you to send me on this mission?’”

Showrunner Michele Fazekas also confirmed that Gen V Season 2, which is set after the events of The Boys Season 4 finale in “Homelander’s America,” kicks off with a time jump. Gen V Season 1 ended with Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (the late Chance Perdomo), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) waking up imprisoned together in a mysterious location following a brutal massacre at Godolkin and a confrontation that ended with the arrival of Homelander (Antony Starr). Their prison happens to be Vought’s Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center, a facility Fazekas says is “the last place” anyone wants to be.

“Everyone starts in a completely different place, and they’re not all together,” Fazekas said. “They’re in a place that we have been told in Season 1 [is] the last place you should want to go, which is called Elmira … Marie was told in the first episode, ‘You never wanna go to Elmira.’ Well, some of them end up there, but not all of them.”

The official description for Gen V Season 2 reads: “In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V season 2 will stream its first three episodes on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17th, followed by weekly episode releases through the season finale on October 22nd. Gen V Season 1 and the first four seasons of The Boys are available to stream now on Prime Video.