Glee Finally Has a New Streaming Home

The iconic FOX series Glee has officially found a new streaming home. On Wednesday, June 1st, all six seasons of Glee were now made available on both Disney+ and Hulu. This comes six months after it stopped being available to stream on Netflix. The news of the series’ move to Disney+ and Hulu was broken just a day after the thirteenth anniversary of Glee‘s pilot episode, which aired on May 19, 2009. Glee originally ran from 2009 to 2015, and became a cultural phenomenon in the years since its debut, with its covers of popular songs spawning a number of Billboard Hot 100 hits, a concert film, and countless other pieces of tie-in material.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee followed the lives of the members of a show choir in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, and Melissa Benoist. The series also had an array of guest stars and recurring cast members, including (but not limited to) Gwyneth Paltrow, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristin Chenoweth, Demi Lovato, and Cheyenne Jackson.

In recent years, fans have wondered if a continuation of the show could be in the cards in some way, especially after Murphy took to Instagram in 2020 to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show.

“Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then…and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club,” Murphy wrote on social media in 2020. “Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?”

Additionally, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn addressed the possibility of Glee returning while in a 2021 interview.

“We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners,” Thorn explained at the time.

