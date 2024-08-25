Good Omens Star Teases Final Season of Prime Video Series

It was announced last year that Good Omens would be getting a Season 3 on Amazon’s Prime Video. Good Omens author and series writer Neil Gaiman previously explained that the second season was a bridge between the book and his original sequel idea and that he’s had the third season mapped out for a while. There hasn’t been much news about Season 3 since it was announced in December, but Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) recently spoke with TV Insider and teased what fans can expect in the third and final season of Good Omens.

“It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I’m very excited about it,” Sheen explained. “One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it,” Sheen added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone,” he continued.

Last month, Tennant appeared at Florida Supercon (via Popverse), and shared a Good Omens tease of his own.

“I know where it’s going, and I defy anyone not to think that it’s the perfect ending,” he said. “I’m not giving very much away with that. I’m not saying whether that’s good, bad, or indifferent, but it’s definitely perfect.”

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on Good Omens Season 3:

Good Omens

ComicBook had the chance to chat with Tennant and Sheen before the third season was announced last year, and they shared some hopes for the series.

“Well, it’s not in our gift,” Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. “Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but…” Sheen added. “I mean, hopefully, let’s just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable,” he joked, using the show’s famous line. “Inevitable,” he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

“Well, there’s lots, isn’t there?” Sheen replied. “There’s all sorts of possibilities, aren’t there?” Tennant added. “I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well,” Sheen continued. “They’re such fun to do … Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they’ve developed. And it’s so wonderful to do.”

“It might be nice to see ’80s Aziraphale and Crowley,” Tennant chimed in. “Oh yes,” Sheen agreed. “I’d almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure,” Tennant shared. “And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100,” Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another ’80s band with a signature hairstyle. “That would be him. He’d have the Flock of Seagulls haircut,” Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.