Google Celebrates Viral House of the Dragon Meme

HBO has been knocking it out of the park with their first spin-off from the Game of Thrones franchise House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon has been breaking viewership records with a few of their episodes and recently overtook third place on Nielsen's streaming charts beating out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series has had a bunch of amazing moments leading up to this weekends finale, which is expected to wrap up the storyline that started out this season. Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy recently had a meme-able moment where D'Arcy says "Negroni... Sbagliato... with Prosecco in it" to which her costar replied "stunnin". Now, Google is celebrating the moment by adding an animation of the Negroni and a Martini to searches of the House of the Dragon stars names. You can check out the animation of you search D'Arcy or Cooke's full names on the search engine.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

