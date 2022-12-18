Gotham Knights: New Photo of Misha Collins as Harvey Dent Released

The CW has released two new photos from the upcoming series premiere of Gotham Knights. The first photo offers a look at Duela, Turner Hayes, Harper Row, and Cullen Row while the other offers a new look at Misha Collins' Harvey Dent. The photos come along with the announcement of the series premiere, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th at 9/8 CT on the network, following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois. You can check out the photos below.

This is the latest update about Gotham Knights. Previously, it was announced that Damon Dayoub (Stitchers, Chicago Fire) and Lauren Stamile (Complications, Grey's Anatomy) had been cast in the series in heavily recurring roles. Dayoub and Stamile will be portraying Lincoln and Rebecca March, the parents of Brody March (Rahart Adams).

(Photo: The CW)

Dayoub's Lincoln March is described as a charismatic, self-made industrialist with designs on becoming Gotham's next mayor, the only thing more important to Lincoln than his legacy is the power he wields as one of the city's elite. Old-money elegant, Stamile's Rebecca plays the dutiful "Good Wife" to her business mogul husband. A caring and supportive mother, one would never know she's trapped in an unhappy marriage.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

