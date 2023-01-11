Hacks Star Gives Promising Update for Season 3 Amid HBO Max Cancelations

While HBO — and other networks — have made headlines in recent weeks and months with the cancellations of various series for the purposes of tax write offs and other cost-saving measures, Hacks star Jean Smart has a promising update on Season 3 of the popular HBO Max series. Speaking with Variety at the Golden Globes Tuesday night, Smart revealed that she was actively shooting the third season of the series — literally. She had gone from shooting to the awards.

"I just came from shooting," Smart said.

It was announced back in June of last year that Hacks had been renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max. The series stars Jean Smart as aging stand-up comedienne in Vegas, named Deborah Vance, who takes on a spunky young assistant and co-writer named Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

"We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show."

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television said, "The first two seasons of Hacks – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who all serve as showrunners. The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams as well as Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Why is HBO Max cancelling so many shows?

The various cancellations come amid a string of new behind-the-scenes changes at HBO Max, following the recent merger of its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. These patterns began with the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt back in August. Both films, which were already completed and were set to debut on HBO Max, were later reported to be canned for the sake of tax write-downs, which will seemingly be recorded in Q3 of 2022. In the days since, Warner Bros. Discovery removed six HBO Max-exclusive movies from their streaming platform, as well as a number of fan-favorite animated series. Anonymous sources alleged in August of this year that no existing show is safe from potentially being cancelled or written off, with Warner Bros. Discovery now making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"Looking at the wide breadth of all the shows that were taken off of the service, it's hard to even see a throughline between them," OK K.O.: Let's Be Heroes! creator Ian Jones-Quartey said in an interview last month. "We're still just not sure why some things were taken off and other things weren't. The whole thing is just very confusing, and there hasn't been much outreach to anybody."

The first two seasons of Hacks is now streaming on HBO Max.