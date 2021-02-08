Hailee Steinfeld Reveals New Look At Kate Bishop In Marvel's Hawkeye

✖

Hailee Steinfeld has shared a new look at her Kate Bishop character in the upcoming Marvel Hawkeye series on Disney+. The new photo Steinfeld posted on social media showed her Kate Bishop looking particularly tired and beat down and layin gin the back of a car, with a big scar seen across the left side of her jaw. Steinfeld tagged the photo with the caption "work/life. 🏹 so grateful. i hope you all are safe and well 💜". Looks like Kate Bishop is going to be in for a truly rough ride to become the next Hawkeye.

work/life. 🏹 so grateful. i hope you all are safe and well 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ha2IER2pcO — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) February 8, 2021

It's good to see Hailee Steinfeld getting to enjoy sharing her Hawkeye experience with Marvel fans. Steinfeld's casting as Kate Bishop leaked online long before Marvel Studios was ready to provide the official announcement that it was happening. That left Hailee Steinfeld having to dodge Kate Bishop questions for some time until Marvel finally revealed its extensive (and exciting) Hawkeye series casting list.

Since she's had the Marvel-muzzle taken off, Hailee Steinfeld has been more than willing to express her excitement about getting to play Kate Bishop:

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld said to Fandom. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

Hawkeye's cast/character roster includes Avengers star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. Marvel's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.