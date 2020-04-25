Harley Quinn Fans React to the Latest Episode’s Emotional Ending
The latest episode of Harley Quinn dropped on DC Universe yesterday and was titled "Thawing Hearts." The episode followed Harley as she sought revenge on Mr. Freeze, who turned her into a block of ice for months at the beginning of the season. The episode also focused on Poison Ivy and Kite Man looking at a wedding venue and ultimately featured some important lessons about love. The story features some twists and turns and ended with a shockingly tender death scene. Since it dropped yesterday, many people have taken to Twitter to comment on the events of the episode.
During "Thawing Hearts," Harley takes her crew to Mr. Freeze's lair, where she discovers he's keeping his wife frozen while he searches for a cure for her rare disease. Harley is convinced Mr. Freeze is a sick man who has a fetish for freezing women and refuses to believe he actually loves his wife (Harley is understandably still damaged from her toxic relationship with Joker). When it's revealed Nora Freeze is actually sick, the crew enlists Poison Ivy to help. Ivy is able to save Nora but needs Mr. Freeze's blood to do it, and the classic villain ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself in what ended up being a devastating watch for both the audience and Harley's crew.
This surprisingly sad ending pulled at the heartstrings of many fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the new episode of Harley Quinn, ranging from thoughts on Mr. Freeze's death to some of Harley's funnier moments.
A Perfect Start
What a start to episode 4. 😂 #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/NplGYA6NDO— MsDarkShadow🌈 (@MsDarkShadow666) April 24, 2020
Character Development
And that‘s the starting point of Harley realizing love isn’t bullshit and that she wants and deserves a love like this, too. Loved the episode. Some great development here. 👏🏻 #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/IrDI667sLS— MsDarkShadow🌈 (@MsDarkShadow666) April 24, 2020
Kite Man Appreciation
I know she would say yes also Kiteman is really growing on me he’s a doofus but I love him anyway 😁💚💚#HarleyQuinn #Kiteman #PoisonIvy pic.twitter.com/MxrcGYDJ7W— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 24, 2020
The Feels
Mr Freeze cared so much for his wife that he sacrificed himself to save her *grabs some tissues and sobs* #MrFreeze— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 24, 2020
Nora #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/zb3ljbMnFx
Lessons
i love the way they're building Harley - showing that her relationship with Joker was toxic and nothing like love. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/ll3PLrn0JK— xulia (@jelxme) April 25, 2020
Condiment King
@shaneglines I love the decision to go with the classic ‘90s BTAS design for Condiment King in #DCUHarleyQuinn!#HarleyQuinn #TheDCUniverse #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/VVGRUa0Rw2— Taimur Dar (@TaimurODar) April 25, 2020
These Two Gems
I seriously love King Shark and Clayface. 😂 #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/mYrdO1MQMu— MsDarkShadow🌈 (@MsDarkShadow666) April 24, 2020
Fan Art
I'm still emo about what happened with mr. freeze #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/YMsQIcC2io— 𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙞🦋𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙎 𝙒𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙔 (@tamaraWEH) April 24, 2020
Harlivy Endgame
Harley thinks love is bullshit but she understands it well at the end also Ivy said chin up Harley I’m sure you’ll find true love
Hmm I wonder who that could be 🤔
#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/yigrKtJY55— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 24, 2020
Precious
This precious scene!#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/AvfPAp34v7— MikkyLan (@MikkyLanPemi__) April 25, 2020
Sorry, Psycho
Ouch but she’s right 😂😂🤣🤣#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/TbMwuBdLeW— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) April 24, 2020
RIP Mr. Freeze
Damn bitch why they got to do this to me! RIP to the most woke ice-themed villain in New New Gotham #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/eGNeVhlSmv— Jay 🦇 (@JayIsForJoker) April 24, 2020
New episodes of Harley Quinn debut Friday mornings on DCU Universe at 9 a.m. ET.
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.