Harley Quinn Fans React to the Latest Episode’s Emotional Ending

The latest episode of Harley Quinn dropped on DC Universe yesterday and was titled "Thawing Hearts." The episode followed Harley as she sought revenge on Mr. Freeze, who turned her into a block of ice for months at the beginning of the season. The episode also focused on Poison Ivy and Kite Man looking at a wedding venue and ultimately featured some important lessons about love. The story features some twists and turns and ended with a shockingly tender death scene. Since it dropped yesterday, many people have taken to Twitter to comment on the events of the episode.

During "Thawing Hearts," Harley takes her crew to Mr. Freeze's lair, where she discovers he's keeping his wife frozen while he searches for a cure for her rare disease. Harley is convinced Mr. Freeze is a sick man who has a fetish for freezing women and refuses to believe he actually loves his wife (Harley is understandably still damaged from her toxic relationship with Joker). When it's revealed Nora Freeze is actually sick, the crew enlists Poison Ivy to help. Ivy is able to save Nora but needs Mr. Freeze's blood to do it, and the classic villain ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself in what ended up being a devastating watch for both the audience and Harley's crew.

This surprisingly sad ending pulled at the heartstrings of many fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to the new episode of Harley Quinn, ranging from thoughts on Mr. Freeze's death to some of Harley's funnier moments.