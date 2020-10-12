Moon Knight: Here's What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like as Marc Spector

✖

As casting continues for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, one name that continues to float around online circles is that of Keanu Reeves. Time and time again, the John Wick star falls at the top of fan cast lists as the masses wait for the Hollywood superstar's inevitable Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival. Though he's yet to be cast in a role, fan artists have had a field day with imaging him as some of Marvel's most beloved characters. Earlier this year, concept art-quality fan art surfaced portraying the actor as Johnny Blaze and now, someone's turned him into the Fist of Khonshu himself, Marc Spector.

Crafted by fan-favorite Instagram artist Eren Gürocak (@erathrim20), the fan art bears Reeves' likeness in Moonie's iconic all-white suit. Standing in front of a massive full moon, the caped vigilante can even be seen carrying one of his iconic moon daggers. See it for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Keanu Reeves as Moon Knight #keanureeves #moonknight #marvelstudios #erathrim A post shared by Erathrim (@erathrim20) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

Though Reeves has yet to join the MCU, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed he and his team were in constant contact with the actor in hopes of landing him in a role at some point.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook.com last summer. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Virtually nothing has been unveiled about the upcoming Disney+ show to date, even though casting grids have suggested the series is looking for a couple of long-time Moon Knight supporting characters — Jean-Paul DuChamp and Marlene Alraune.

"It is amazing to sit in a place where you can tell that everybody is a fan and everybody wants to deliver the best quality, the best product," Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo told us earlier this year. "And I think the vision that Kevin had and the vision Jeremy's had, I can't say what it is but I think people will really dig it… I know just as a fan, when they told me the take, I was just like, 'Oh shit, I want to watch that.'"

"He has a rich legacy that's for sure," he added. "It's funny, last week I had dental surgery and I was driving home and I told my buddy, I'm like, 'I think Marvel implanted a microphone in my tooth in preparation for any interviews, to make sure I don't say anything.'"

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.