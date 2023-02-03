Hit CBS Series Quickly Renewed for Season 2

One of CBS' newest series is officially a bonafide hit. On Thursday, the network announced that it will be renewing So Help Me Todd for a second season. The legal drama, which stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, debuted to 6.61 million viewers, and went on to have an average of 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.

"So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

What is So Help Me Todd about?

So Help Me Todd follows Todd, whose instincts as a private investigator are good, but he lacks direction and is the black sheep of his family. At the insistence of his strong-willed mother, Margaret, Todd reluctantly agrees to work at her Portland, Oregon, law firm as an in-house investigator. Margaret believes in strictly adhering to the law, which is at complete odds with Todd's tendency to bend the law to navigate sticky situations. The series also stars Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo.

"It's a legal show, so you get a case of the week, but ... it is comical as well. I love physical comedy, I love being in comedy, there's like nothing else," Harden explained in a previous interview with CBS Mornings.

What are CBS' new shows?

So Help Me Todd is just the latest CBS series to be renewed for the new 2023-2024 season, including freshman drama Fire Country and beloved comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Young Sheldon, The Equalizer, and the FBI franchise have also already been renewed for multiple seasons on the network.

In terms of new shows, CBS has given pilot orders to Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Fight, as well as a Kathy Bates-led reboot of Matlock.

What do you think of So Help Me Todd getting renewed for a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!