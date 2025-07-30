Hit DC Series Returns to HBO Max Streaming Chart As Fans Await New Season

DC’s new movie and television universe is off to a stellar start thanks to Creature Commandos and Superman, and things are only going to get bigger from here. The expanding DCU already has a stacked slate of projects hitting theaters and streaming platforms, including Lanterns, Peacemaker, Supergirl, and Clayface, and that’s on top of projects that are still in early development like the Deathstroke and Bane film, the Waller TV series, and Brave and the Bold. As the next chapter of the DCU nears, a previous hit DC series has made its return to the streaming charts, and it’s in some exceptional company.

Today’s top TV shows on HBO Max (via FlixPatrol) includes an R-rated DC favorite back in the top 10, and that would be season 1 of Peacemaker. With the impending release of Peacemaker season 2, the original season shot back up to take the eighth spot earlier in the day amongst all HBO Max TV shows, and as of right now, it holds the tenth spot.

Peacemaker season 1 has some interesting company in the top 10, including Rick and Morty, The Gilded Age, And Just Like That…, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, as well as Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Rage (Furia), Black Widows: Wh*res & Hustlers, La voragine, and Bahar.

On the movie side, it will be a little while before Superman soars onto the charts thanks to its relatively recent theatrical release, but there are still some big movies making an impact. The top spot goes to Sinners, and it’s followed by two video game adaptations in A Minecraft Movie and Until Dawn. Kandahar and Wicked round out the top 5, and Wicked will likely become even more popular on the service the closer we get to the release of Wicked: For Good.

What to Expect from Peacemaker Season 2

As for Peacemaker, the trailer has teased some intriguing multiversal concepts at play, but James Gunn has also stated that for those looking for a direct step from Superman, Peacemaker season 2 is the show you’re waiting for. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn said, “Don’t leave out Peacemaker 2. Peacemaker 2 is a direct follow-up to Superman. You know, we have so many characters from, Rick Flag is in it. Hawkgirl, Maxwell Lord, you know Guy Gardner, so it’s the direct follow-up to Superman, but very R-Rated.”

While Peacemaker and his allies did in fact save the world in season 1, they’ve yet to achieve the sort of stardom or appreciation of some of the DCU’s more well-known heroes, and that isn’t setting well with anyone, especially Peacemaker.

“We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies,” Gunn told EW. “He thinks he’s a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he’s meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he’s basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he’s not taken seriously.”

That will lead to Peacemaker discovering that this isn’t the only universe out there, and what if he could have the superhero life he’s always wanted? Would he leave our world and take someone else’s existence to live that out? Season 2 will be tackling that very subject, and we can’t wait to see what Gunn has in store for the crew this time around.

Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.

Are you excited for Peacemaker season 2, and what do you want to see from the new season?