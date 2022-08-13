House of the Dragon: 3D Billboard Brings Westeros to Times Square

After becoming a bonafide cultural phenomenon, the Game of Thrones franchise is headed back onto our screens, with the House of the Dragon prequel series set to debut later this month. The marketing campaign for the upcoming live-action series is in full swing — and apparently, that includes a pretty epic video billboard for the series in Times Square. A video of the billboard was shared by the official House of the Dragon social media account, which shows one of the series' iconic dragons making its presence known in a significant way.

Dragons have landed in Times Square #HOTD pic.twitter.com/PdjrZhsykr — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 12, 2022

House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm." Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in the series.

"As soon as George pitched this to me, all the gears clicked into place," showrunner Ryan J. Condal explained in a recent interview. "Telling the story of the Targaryens at the height of their power made tons of sense coming off the original show because we get to know Daenerys very well, we get to know the myth and legend of her family but we don't know much about the Targaryens as they actually existed," Condal said. "It's an intimate story; it's a bit of a Greek tragedy about the house divided, a house that tears itself apart over a succession. Very Game of Thrones but very different from the original."

House of the Dragon will debut on August 21st exclusively on HBO.