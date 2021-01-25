How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Before New Episodes Air

✖

Here's how and where to watch all 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 before the six-episode new season airs on AMC in February. In the tenth season that aired between October 2019 and October 2020, months have passed since the Whisperers attacked the united communities in Season 9. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines imposed by Alpha (Samantha Morton), who commands a massive horde of the dead. As the survivors organize into a militia-style fighting force prepared for their cold war to turn violent, their new enemies sow fear and paranoia that threatens to destroy their civilization from the inside.

All 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10, including October's original season finale delayed by six months due to coronavirus, are now streaming on the AMC website and AMC+, the network's premium streaming bundle. A subscription is required to unlock the episodes with ad-free viewing on AMC and AMC+.

The current season is not yet available to stream on Netflix, where Season 10 won't release until later in 2021. The first three episodes of the season are streaming free for Amazon Prime Video customers, but you'll need an AMC+ subscription to watch the remaining 13 episodes; all 16 episodes are available to buy in HD ($2.99 per episode) and SD ($1.99 per episode).

The AMC+ streaming bundle, which offers every episode of The Walking Dead ad-free and on-demand, currently offers a one-week free trial to new customers. The subscription costs $8.99 per month and unlocks early access to new episodes of Walking Dead shows, including Fear the Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond, as well as streaming-exclusive special features.

AMC+ subscribers will also access The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode Diaries, the "ultimate TWD season ten viewing experience." In this streaming bonus, the Walking Dead cast and showrunner Angela Kang take viewers on a deep dive into the season with stories and fun facts from the set.

The AMC+ streaming bundle is available as an add-on via the following subscribers: Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV, Dish, Roku, Sling, and Xfinity.

In The Walking Dead Season 10C, set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War, "We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.