Is Season 10 of The Walking Dead on Netflix? Where to Stream the Latest Season

✖

The Walking Dead Season 10 is returning to television in February with six all-new bonus episodes, but the 22-episode extended tenth season won't release on Netflix until later in 2021. The first nine seasons of The Walking Dead are now streaming on Netflix even as content licensing deals for AMC's three-show Walking Dead franchise are up in the air, leaving the service without the 16 episodes that premiered between October 2019 and October 2020. TWD fans looking to binge-watch the show's best-rated season or catch up before The Final Season can watch The Walking Dead season 10 with ads by logging into AMC through their cable provider, or watch ad-free via the AMC+ subscription service also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead's extended tenth season premieres February 28 on AMC and ends with episode 1022, "Here's Negan," on April 4, 2021. Because Netflix adds full seasons of the zombie drama five months after the television premiere of a season finale, season 10 of The Walking Dead is expected to release on Netflix in September 2021.

That's weeks before the expected October 2021 premiere of The Walking Dead season 11. The AMC and Netflix deal times the streaming release of The Walking Dead to coincide with the return of new episodes to TV, and full seasons typically reach Netflix two to four weeks before a season premiere.

All 22 episodes of The Walking Dead season 10, plus bonus material, will be collected in a Blu-ray and DVD release in summer 2021. The disc version is expected to be available to own in August 2021.

The delay comes after AMC Networks in March indefinitely postponed the original season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Release schedules shifted when "A Certain Doom" moved from April 12 to October 4 of this year because of coronavirus, which spurred the network to produce the six-episode bonus season designed for safe production amid the pandemic.

Production on the extended season 10 wrapped in November after a six-week shoot in Georgia with new guest stars Robert Patrick, Okea Eme-Akwari, and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

In these six episodes, "We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 28, 2021, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.