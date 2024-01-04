Peacock Releases Trailer for Animated In the Know Series

Later this month, Peacock is set to debut an interview show unlike any other with In the Know, an experience that blends live-action footage of impressive guests with stop-motion animation. Created by Zach Woods (Veep, the Office) and Brandon Gardner, the new series follows the hilarious experience of NPR host Lauren Caspian attempting to bring to life his weekly show, with Peacock having released the first trailer for the ambitious series. Even if Lauren might be in over his head, he still managed to chat with impressive guests like Ken Burns, Hugh Laurie, Nicole Byer, and Finn Wolfhard. Check out the trailer below before In the Know premieres on Peacock on January 25th.

Peacock describes the series, "Lauren Caspian is NPR's third most popular host. He's a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He's also a stop-motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren's show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real-world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods."

"From Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Brandon Gardner, and Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill), In the Know is Peacock's first adult animated original comedy series which blends intricate stop-motion animation by ShadowMachine (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, BoJack Horseman) with live-action interviews with a variety of guests including Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal and Hugh Laurie."

Woods and Gardner previously shared of the series, "We love public radio. It's engaging and comforting. But it also reflects aspects of ourselves that we're embarrassed by. Which is why we created a show about an NPR host who is, sadly, an only slightly exaggerated version of ourselves. We're privileged, well-intentioned, guilty hypocrites. We buy ethically sourced dog treats and have them delivered by people who are penalized for bathroom breaks. We put 'No Justice No Peace' signs next to our home security lawn decals. We're sanctimonious doofuses who should be ridiculed more."

They added, "As we get more isolated in our respective echo chambers, we're desperate to connect with people who are different from us through honest conversation and humor. We try to provide both on the show. (And even if you think our comedy is literal trash, we hope you'll enjoy the gorgeous animation from the stop-motion geniuses at ShadowMachine.) We want this show to start funny, scary, friendly conversations. We want to portray people who are possibly irredeemable but hopefully still loveable. And at the center of all of this is a frail overconfident male puppet with a woman's name: Lauren Caspian."

In the Know premieres on Peacock on January 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!