Iron Fist Actor Finn Jones Shares Marvel Advice With New Hawkeye Hailee Steinfeld

✖

It appears that actor Finn Jones' time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over after Netflix cancelled Iron Fist, but that doesn't mean he can't pass on his knowledge to the next generation of Avengers heroes. Jones co-stars with Hailee Steinfeld in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, and Steinfeld herself is currently filming the Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner, starring as the newcomer Kate Bishop. Given Jones played Iron Fist for two seasons on the Defenders group of shows, he's well versed in the knowledge of what it takes to work in the MCU.

While speaking with Digital Spy, Jones was asked what advice he gave to Steinfeld when it came to working with Marvel Studios. Jones opened up and told her to seize the opportunity.

"While we were working on the show, she was going through the casting process," he said. "She asked me, 'What was it like working with Marvel?' And all these kind of questions."

Jones added, "I was just like, 'Do it, definitely. Be a part of the Marvel world. It's such a wonderful thing to say that you've been a part of. Marvel takes care of their actors so well. It's a universe that is so well-loved by so many people.' Just the experience as an actor to play a superhero is such a wonderfully challenging and rewarding experience. I was just like, 'Hailee, do it. Do it, and you won't regret it.' And now she's doing it."

There were many rumors swirling around about Steinfeld's involvement with Hawkeye before she was officially confirmed to be a part of the cast. But after set photos started hitting the public, Steinfeld was finally able to open up about her role as Kate Bishop, the Young Avengers' own Hawkeye.

"It's amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It's such an honor, my goodness, to be playing this role and I'm so, so excited about it," Steinfeld said during an interview with Fandom. "It felt so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It's been a very crazy year of not knowing if that was gonna happen for a while, so, happy to be back at work and playing this character. It's gonna be really fun. I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it."

While Iron Fist might not be around anymore, we can at least look forward to Hawkeye when it premieres on Disney+ sometime this year.