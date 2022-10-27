Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series

Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.

Since starring in, executive producing, and directing Ozark, Bateman has become a bit of a golden boy for Netflix's brand. With Ozark he won his only Primetime Emmy, taking home Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019, and would go on to be nominated for nine more Emmys for his work on the series. He's also lined up two feature films at the streamer with both Here Comes the Flood, a romance-heist movie from a script by Simon Kinberg; and Dark Wire, an FBI surveillance thriller based on the upcoming novel by Joseph Cox. Bateman is attached to direct both.

Despite the four season run of Ozark just wrapping up earlier this year, Bateman's attachment to the series, and by extension working with Netflix, had a profound impact on him, to the point where he was already ready for a revival.

"Any job or work environment that was positive, and where you loved the people you were working with and you loved the product you were creating, you'd love to return to it," Bateman previously explained to Variety. "It's hard to maintain something that is really pleasurable all the time. And we had that with Ozark. So I'd do it again in a second, because what we had just doesn't happen often."

Jude Law's next two appearances will be in a couple of Disney joints, taking on the role of Captain Hook for David Lowery's Peter Pan and Wendy live-action movie. Law is also set to venture to a galaxy far, far away, starring in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.