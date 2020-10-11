Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa Makes Surprise Appearance in Election Spoof

✖

Jason Momoa is slowly becoming one of Saturday Night Live's favorite guests. In the second episode of the show's 46th season, the Aquaman star popped up in a pre-recorded digital short to chastise Beck Bennett's wannabee musician character. As the 2020 presidential election is in full swing, Bennett's character sang a song encouraging people to vote and uploaded it to his social media channels.

Hoping it'd get him some much-needed internet clout, Bennett's friends quickly started to call the character and demand he removed the video as it was too on-the-nose. One of those callers ended up being a FaceTime chat from Momoa himself, warning Bennett's character to never tag him on social media again.

Momoa last appeared on the show this time last year, in an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper. His surprise appearance in Season 45 was pre-dated by his debut hosting role in a Season 44 episode in December 2018. Ahead of his hosting debut in 2018, Momoa called the moment the greatest of his life.

"Here's my generation, this is when I was raised," Momoa said. "Right there, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, Oh my God. He also pointed out Tracy Morgon, then proceeded to head out onto the main stage and surprise some who were sitting in the stands with a shout and some claps. He then stood on the stage and as he ran off he said home sweet home.

"You are OFFICIALLY in my DREAMS The greatest moment in my career is about to go down this week. @nbcsnl I'm here. I'm not leaving #homesweethome #mygods #mylegends SNL aloha J"

Aquaman is now streaming on HBO Max.