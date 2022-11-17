Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response

Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.

"I don't know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter," Fallon told the studio audience. "Yep. Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets."

Other Changes Coming For Twitter With Elon Musk

A number of outlets obtained a memo from the Twitter executive asking for complete loyalty this week. In the letter, Musk mentions the idea of Twitter 2.0, as a reimagining of the service. If the employees did not respond in the affirmative within a few hours, they would be let go immediately. (But with severance promised…however, with all the other chaos going on…) So, it's been a bit of a week on the old social media platform. Read it for yourself down below.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity," the mercurial billionaire told workers. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade. Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway."

"At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so l think this makes sense. If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below: Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance. Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful. Elon," the CEO added.

Did you laugh when you saw the trend online? Let us know in the comments!