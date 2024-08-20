Kaos Trailer: Jeff Goldblum Is an Unhappy Zeus in New Netflix Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for KAOS, their new series starring Jeff Goldblum, along with revealing that the series is set to premiere on the streamer next week. The series centers on the Greek gods of myth, living in a contemporary setting — but not in a Percy Jackson kind of way — more casually than that. Goldblum plays Zeus, who has an existential crisis when he thinks he might be getting old, and decides to step away from the whole “king of the gods” thing and enjoy life. The cast also includes Janet McTeer as Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and more. There’s also a batch of mortals who come into contact with the gods, and who may be somehow responsible for the fall of Zeus.

For casual audiences, this feels like a more adult, neurotic companion to something like Percy Jackson, so timing might be perfect considering how well that series has been doing for Disney+ so far. You can see the trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In KAOS, per the series, official description, “Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

“Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

“On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

“These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.”

KAOS is set to debut on Netflix on August 29th.