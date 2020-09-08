Kevin Smith Reviews The Boys Season 2: "Just Wonderful"

✖

The second season of The Boys arrived this past weekend on Amazon Prime Video and with it came some stellar reviews. The series is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 97% fresh and 58 out of 60 reviews marked as positive, a leap from the first season which had an 84% rating. Though you won't find this review on the aggregator, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith had chimed in with his thoughts on the new episode, which would have bumped up the score at least one or two points. Speaking on on his Fatman Beyond LIVE! podcast, Smith said:

"Just wonderful. Absolutely f***ing wonderful, man...That's been great too and it just got really f***ing twisted in like episode three with the Stormfront character. (Episode) Three is I think where the plot starts really kicking in. You'll be like 'Ahhh that's where it's headed now.'"

Despite Smith's, and most critic's, love for the second season, some fans are review bombing the series on Amazon because they're not happy about its new release model. Though the first season of The Boys was released all at once, season two will release its remaining five episodes weekly — and some fans aren't having it. Despite the near-perfect rating (from fans and critics alike) on other services, the Amazon rating for the second season hovers around a 2.5-star rating due to the sheer amount of one-star ratings all mad about one thing: Amazon not releasing the second season all at once.

Earlier this summer, series showrunner Eric Kripke admitted to ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar a sense of stress when developing the second season, hoping it would live up to the hype the first season helped to create.

"You feel a real pressure to make it as good. By the same respect, you know, because I've done this job for a while, the first mistake that showrunners make is they try to make a season two bigger, and that's ultimately unsustainable," Kripke said. "Because even if you can pull it off, you jump the shark by season three.

He added, "So I thought, I attack this season with like, 'Okay, let's not go bigger with, let's go deeper. Let's be more intense. Let's corner all of our characters. Let's put them all under the most pressure we possibly can.' And then let's see what comes out, and how they reveal new facets of who they are. And that you can keep doing season, after season, after season. So that was the goal."

The first three episodes of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.