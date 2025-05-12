King of the Hill Drops Sneaky Update Ahead of Hulu Revival Premiere

King of the Hill is coming back with a brand new series later this Summer, and Hulu has been making some sneaky updates as they are getting ready for the new revival’s premiere. A few years ago it was officially announced that original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels would be returning for a new take on King of the Hill that would be produced exclusively for Hulu. While there have been no official looks at what this new revival will look like, there have been steady updates from its production to tease fans about what they are in for with this new series.

King of the Hill will finally make its return with this new series on Hulu later this Summer, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. With both the Summer coming up fast and the first look at the revival series planned for a panel later this month, it seems like Hulu has been gearing up to finally start the promotional train for King of the Hill’s big comeback. As spotted by @animatedplus on X, King of the Hill has started opening official social media accounts that fans should keep a close eye on.

Hulu has made Twitter/X, Instagram and TikTok accounts for 'King of the Hill' ahead of its revival this summer.



All with the handle: @kingofthehill



— animatedplus (@animatedplus) May 11, 2025

When Is the New King of the Hill Coming Out?

King of the Hill will be coming to Hulu later this Summer, but has yet to announce an official release date for its new episodes as of the time of this publication. It’s likely going to hit much sooner than we all think as well as King of the Hill is gearing up to showcase the first look at the new series as part of a special reunion panel during the ATX TV Festival on Friday, May 30th. Hosted by Hulu, the new panel will feature series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, alongside showrunner for the new series Saladin K. Patterson, and members of the original cast Pamela Adlon, Toby Huss, and Lauren Tom.

This panel teases that they will not only be looking back at the original series’ behind the scenes moments with members of the original cast, but also offering some details about what to expect in the coming King of the Hill Season 14. As for what to expect from this new season of episodes, those behind the scenes have been steadily teasing that a major time skip for the series is on the way with nearly a decade of time passing since the events of the original series.

What’s Going On With New King of the Hill?

Through sneak peeks from behind the scenes and interviews done with the voice cast in the years since it went into production, it’s been revealed that the new King of the Hill will feature a time skip that runs between 8-10 years. Bobby has since become a chef (with a style that Hank might not agree with), but the status of the rest of Arlen has yet to be teased in any way as all of the other characters’ futures are still a mystery.

There are also going to be some changes behind the scenes thanks to the passing of actors like Johnny Hardwick, Brittany Murphy, and Tom Petty, or replacements from the previous era like Toby Huss’ Kahn Souphanousinphone needed if the character returns for the modern era. But much like everything else surrounding it, it’s all still being kept a mystery for just a little bit longer as we’ll find out everything soon enough.

