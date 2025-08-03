King of the Hill Star Was “Freaked Out” With Peggy’s Changes for the Revival at First

King of the Hill will be introducing much older versions of the classic characters with its new revival series with Hulu, and the voice star behind Peggy Hill revealed her initial reaction to finding out her character had been aged a decade. King of the Hill ended its initial run with Fox fifteen years ago, and the animated series is coming back with a new wave of episodes on Hulu. This new era for the series brings back these classic characters at much older stages of their lives, and it means fans are going to see much different takes on their fan favorites after all this time away.

These changes have been a lot for fans to absorb heading into the premiere of the new King of the Hill season, but it’s also why it’s been so exciting. Speaking to ComicBook during San Diego Comic-Con, voice star Kathy Najimy revealed her initial reaction to seeing the script and the changes to her character. Initially noting how she was “freaked out” about it at first, it soon made a lot of sense because it opened up these characters to all sorts of new stories.

King of the Hill Star Reacts to Peggy’s Changes for Revival

“Were you guys freaked out when you read that we were 10 years [older]?” Peggy Hill voice star Kathy Najimy first asked the rest of the cast when talking about the changes for King of the Hill‘s revival. “I had a moment where I was saying ‘Wait, that’s not how we are.’ But then I realized it was good because what it did was it opened up more stories and more character that we needed if we were going to keep going.” Najimy was fully on board with all of the other changes too, it just took her a moment to adjust.

“I really like that they gave a backstory that we didn’t even know was gonna be a backstory, which was exciting that we went to other countries and all that,” Najimy explained. “So I felt like that really informed our ability to not be exactly how we were before, but the same.” On the idea that Hank and Peggy would be living in Saudi Arabia before the new series Najimy stated, “I thought it was fun. I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was a way to shake things up, and not go too far. Like people would believe that. And also, it has some good jokes for when you go home.”

What Else is New for King of the Hill Season 14?

King of the Hill Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu on August 4th, and will be releasing all ten of its episodes at once. The series has yet to reveal whether or not it will be continuing with a new season, but the cast and creative team seemed to be teasing work on a Season 15 despite not announcing a renewal as of this time. It’s been a massive hit with critics on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its premiere, and that success is likely going to be the same for its full launch.

Hulu teases what to expect from King of the Hill Season 14 as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”