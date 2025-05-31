King of the Hill Revival’s First Synopsis Reveals Hank’s Wild New Job

King of the Hill is coming back for a brand new series later this Summer with Hulu, and the first synopsis for the new episodes has revealed the wild job Hank Hill took on after the end of the original series. If there’s one major thing King of the Hill fans know about Hank was that he loved selling propane and propane accessories. It’s what he had dedicated his life to while working with Strickland Propane, and he seemed content working towards potentially becoming a manager of the company someday. But the years do certainly surprise even those like Hank, who eventually took on a different opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has dropped the first look and details for the new season with Hulu, and it has revealed that much has changed for Hank and everyone else in Arlen, Texas since the original series came to an end many years ago. The first synopsis for the new series has been revealed as well, and it’s explained that since the end of the original show, Hank eventually moved to Saudi Arabia to work in propane to earn enough money for his and Peggy’s retirement. It’s a really big swing for the same Hank who hated change in the original show.

20th Television Animation

What Does This Mean for Hank?

Here’s how Hulu’s synopsis for King of the Hill describes Hank’s changes, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill.” This is a dramatic shift for Hank for a number of reasons. Not only is this a huge endeavor for someone who was always resistant to change of that scale in the original show, but it’s also a way to get Hank out of the United States for multiple years as the country changed in significant ways.

This means the new King of the Hill will able to avoid revealing Hank’s political leanings in the modern era, but also means he won’t be around for many of the changes for his friends and maybe even Bobby. Both Hank and Peggy are going to return to an Arlen that has gone through some huge changes since they last had seen it, and their retirement years after this huge job are going to be another massive change. It’s a Hank who not only took a big job, but now has to keep himself busy when he’s so used to working all the time.

Hulu

What Does This Mean for Strickland Propane?

The biggest aspect of this reveal, however, is what it actually implies for Hank’s previous employment with Strickland Propane. This opportunity in Saudi Arabia might have come as a result of one of Buck Strickland’s business dealings, and that would explain why someone like Hank would have said yes to such a proposal. Because while it would mean a good deal of money, Hank would do anything for Buck…and that includes leaving the United States for many years.

There’s a much darker possibility, however, in that Strickland Propane just might not be around anymore. Buck was always on the cusp of either a heart attack or some other kind of danger in the original show, and something could have happened to him to force Hank to find some other kind of employment. Strickland might have even sold to Saudi Arabia to spark all of this too, so now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all works out when King of the Hill returns with new episodes August 4th on Hulu.