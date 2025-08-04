King of the Hill Revival Reveals The Fate of Hank’s Boss

In the build-up to King of the Hill’s return, animation fans have been attempting to piece together what is transpiring in Arlen’s present after the Hill family’s absence. Now that Hank and Peggy have returned from Saudi Arabia, their friends and enemies have been featured in plenty of material for the fourteenth season’s arrival. Despite the numerous characters that have been shown, there is one important character who was absent from many of the trailers and images leading up to the revival. Buck Strickland was originally Hank’s boss in Arlen, and King of the Hill’s return has confirmed the side character’s status.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Buck Strickland is alive and well in Arlen, featured in the season finale of the Hulu series. In the episode, “A Sounder Investment,” Peggy, Dale, and Boomhauer find themselves investing in a newly created boar hunting company, “Boar No More.” Hank, on the other hand, isn’t sure if this makes for a worthy investment, bringing the idea to the most “successful business person” he knows, Buck Strickland. Buck is now retired and disparages Hank from throwing in his funds with the boar-hunting company.

Buck Strickland Lives

Of course, Buck was never exactly the most trustworthy character in the history of King of the Hill and the fourteenth season is no different. Despite telling Hank not to buy shares, Strickland buys the shares for himself and becomes a major investor in “Boar No More.” Quickly following the creation of the company, they are bought out by “Pig Force Inc,” causing all the investors to see some serious returns on their investments. Following this move, Hank convinces himself to dump his money into the investment, but things turn sour pretty quickly.

According to Buck, Wall Street stated that “traditional pig eradicating companies are out” so all the company stock has been made worthless. As Hank frets about the money he lost, Hill is saved thanks to a move made by Peggy. Hank’s wife sold her shares before the crash thanks to her husband’s input earlier in the episode. The season finale ends with Hank and Peggy deciding to invest in a hilarious new venture, John Redcorn’s “red corn.”

As of the writing of this article, we don’t know whether we’ll see how the John Redcorn investment will turn out, as a fifteenth season of King of the Hill has yet to be confirmed. With the revival season finale also hinting at a romantic future for Bobby and Connie, there are plenty of storytelling avenues for the series to take moving forward. Fingers crossed that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the Hill family.

Want to see if the Hill clan will make a comeback on Hulu? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of the Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Arlen.