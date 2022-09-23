Law & Order Reveals How Fan-Favorite Star Exits for Season 22

Law & Order is saying goodbye to Anthony Anderson in Season 22 and details of how his absence is explained have been revealed. TVLine talked to showrunner Rick Eid about how Detective Kevin Bernard will be written out of the show. Fans looking for a resolution beyond the big crossover with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. But, in the second episode, Jalen Shaw will be transferring into the precinct. Cosgrove actually works with the character during the crossover, so there's some familiarity there. Eid told the publication, "You get the idea that Cosgrove liked working with him, and then we find out that the character Anthony [Anderson] played has moved on." So, it's a season of changes for Law & Order. That shouldn't be surprising with a show that's been running for this long. Check out what else the showrunner had to say down below.

"It's a little mention," Eid explained. "It's in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order where it's very brief and it's like, 'Moving on. Here we go. We've got to solve the case.'"

In the same vein of switching it up, Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins is also leaving the show. Reports had indicated that the actress was being let go because of a call from higher up the ladder. The showrunner tried to keep her aboard, but there was nothing to be done. On Instagram, Giddish confirmed the news to put the fans at ease and thanked them for this wild journey on such a storied show.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," she began. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member of the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years," Giddish wrote. "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that's next to come."

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all returned last night. You can watch the specials on Peacock

