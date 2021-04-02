Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over the Benson/Stabler Reunion

Law & Order Special Victim’s Unit fans are a pile of emotions right now because of the Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunion. This crossover has been teased for months, but even that couldn’t prepare audiences for the sight of Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay together on-screen again. Back in Season 12, the detective left the show and fans were very sad about it. Now, with Law & Order: Organized Crime on the horizon, it’s time to get the band back together. From the moment this all got announced, NBC had built instant buzz. For a long time, Law & Order was the biggest franchise on television. While still a heavyweight, there are a number of programs using that equation that Dick Wolf refined over the course of two decades. So, be excited if you love Benson and Stabler, your moment is here. But, remember, nothing lasts forever. Check out the best reactions down below:

Melons previously talked to TV Line about the reunion. He wanted to caution fans about expecting things to be free and easy. Getting back together with friends after an extended absence is rarely easy in the real world either.

"Well, this is what I think about that: No one’s going to be satisfied. [Laughs] I mean, it’s such a long time," Meloni explained. "It is so many unanswered questions. I think there’s such a great sense of abandonment and betrayal and a what-the-f–k-ed-ness of it all, that, you know, that wound is, you know, not going to… get its dressings all, you know, squared away. You know, it’s going to be a process, right?"

