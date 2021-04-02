Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over the Benson/Stabler Reunion
Law & Order Special Victim’s Unit fans are a pile of emotions right now because of the Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunion. This crossover has been teased for months, but even that couldn’t prepare audiences for the sight of Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay together on-screen again. Back in Season 12, the detective left the show and fans were very sad about it. Now, with Law & Order: Organized Crime on the horizon, it’s time to get the band back together. From the moment this all got announced, NBC had built instant buzz. For a long time, Law & Order was the biggest franchise on television. While still a heavyweight, there are a number of programs using that equation that Dick Wolf refined over the course of two decades. So, be excited if you love Benson and Stabler, your moment is here. But, remember, nothing lasts forever. Check out the best reactions down below:
These looks say it all.
Ten. Years. #SVU #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/vJWig1JsED— 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) April 2, 2021
Melons previously talked to TV Line about the reunion. He wanted to caution fans about expecting things to be free and easy. Getting back together with friends after an extended absence is rarely easy in the real world either.
"Well, this is what I think about that: No one’s going to be satisfied. [Laughs] I mean, it’s such a long time," Meloni explained. "It is so many unanswered questions. I think there’s such a great sense of abandonment and betrayal and a what-the-f–k-ed-ness of it all, that, you know, that wound is, you know, not going to… get its dressings all, you know, squared away. You know, it’s going to be a process, right?"
Did you catch any of the reunion? Let us know in the comments!
The entire fanbase right now:
prevnext
OMG I AM SCREAMING WITH THIS #SVU #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/ZwuOJYOnfs— Duda 🍀 (@AlwaysLaVale) April 2, 2021
Big moment for everyone
prevnext
I missed seeing them together so much 😭❤️ https://t.co/2DHf9YWcs5— Stephanie Schwartz (@steph__nicole) April 2, 2021
Take your time
prevnext
Just gonna sit in these feelings for a while. #SVU #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/SCMLjrnL1g— Lauren (@LaurenNichols80) April 2, 2021
Reunited at last
prevnext
THE REUNION WEVE NEEDED ALL ALONG #SVUxOC https://t.co/y9niFLmRuB— Erica (@littlee0618) April 2, 2021
All the emotions
prevnext
nearly cried omg https://t.co/DK67SXPGc3— R O S Y C H Ξ Ξ K S (@bbvengeance27) April 2, 2021
Hit the ground running
prevnext
LIV
ELLIOT
LIKE RIGHT OUT THE GATE....LIKE IM DOWN AND OUT #SVU #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/gk8avrHkDG— ~Rheana Alysha~🇨🇦EO REUNION DAY (@youremyluckred) April 2, 2021
Such a big deal
prevnext
Powerful.— Jose Muñoz (@TonySmOOth91) April 2, 2021
Welcome back @Chris_Meloni #StablerIsBack https://t.co/Uwiwa2AaYX
Good decision
prev
Up past my bedtime for this 🙌🏻😍 omgomgomggggg https://t.co/cAp7n9F2ai— Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) April 2, 2021