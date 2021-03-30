Law & Order: SVU Reveals New Crossover Clip on the Tonight Show

We're just a few days away from the big Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover, which will also be the return of Elliot Stabler to the Law & Order universe. Chris Meloni will be reprising the role of Stabler and after reuniting with the SVU world he will be leading his own team in the big spinoff series, and both shows will crossover on the same night this Thursday. Meloni appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon recently, and after the interview (where he was quite shocked at how fans have been so receptive to his return), he shared a new clip from the episode, which you can see towards the end of the video above.

The clip is an alternate cut of the conversation between Elliot and Fin (Ice-T) at a restaurant, and Elliot tells him he just couldn't reach out to both of them. Fin gets it and he catches Elliot up a bit on Olivia (Mariska Hargitay).

He says she moved on but it took her a bit. She has a son now and she's had a few relationships and one was pretty solid. Elliot is a little surprised to hear she has a son but is happy for her. Elliot then asks "who's the guy" but Fin says "You'll have to ask her that."

You can check out the new clip above.

Meloni's new spinoff will have Stabler returning to the NYPD to take on organized crime after a mysterious but devastating loss. He's been away from the force for around 10 years though, and quite a few things have changed, so Stabler will have to adapt to those changes and work within a criminal justice system that is dealing with its own time of reckoning. Stabler will need to deal with all of these challenges while attempting to rebuild his own life and leading a new task force set on taking these extremely powerful organizations down. If anyone can make it happen though, it's Stabler.

As for reuniting with Olivia, we'll see that play out in both episodes, but it seems they will meet back up in SVU and then the story will continue into Organized Crime. Can't wait to see how some of the newer characters that have arrived since Elliot left (Rollins, Kat) react to him and more importantly to Olivia's reaction to his return, and the good news is we don't have to wait very long to find out.

Are you excited for Eillot's return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!