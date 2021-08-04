Law & Order: SVU Reveals Season 23 Status After Mariska Hargitay Suffers Major Injury

✖

Law & Order: SVU is nearing its big September premiere, but there was some worry regarding Mariska Hargitay's ankle injury in July, which ended up requiring surgery later that month. Some thought it might hinder her ability to be in season 23's first episodes, but in a new statement to TV Line from a representative for Law & Order: SVU, it seems fans shouldn't worry, as they said Hargitay's injury will "be addressed in the season premiere." Hargitay is going to be included in the premiere it seems, but the injury will be part of the storyline, so don't expect Captain Benson to be running anyone down for at least the first part of the season.

Hargitay revealed several injuries in an Instagram post earlier in the year, which showed her leaving the hospital sporting a knee brace and a brace around her ankle. She actually injured her knee, her ankle, and had a torn ligament, and you can see her rundown of the injuries below.

Hargitay wrote "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜 thanks for all the love folks! Just so you know this is did NoT happen at work!"

Photos from the set of season 23 showed Hargitay on crutches, but the show's representative said they won't be shown on screen.

SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime delivered two different crossover events last year in conjunction with the return of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Organized Crime has since been renewed for season 2, and Dylan McDermott has signed back on to return for part of season 2 as well.

Law & Order: SVU will launch its 23rd season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, September 23rd at 8/7 CST, and that will be followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime's Season 2 premiere at 10/9 PM CST.

Are you excited for SVU's new season? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!