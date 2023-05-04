Stabler and Bell Run Into the Perfect Alibi in Law & Order: Organized Crime Clip (Exclusive)

Law & Order: Organized Crime is all-new tonight, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new episode right here. As you can see in the video below, in the episode Pareto Principle, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) confront a suspect connected to a murder, but they discover that he has a rather concrete alibi. When they confront Junior Suarez (Marc Reign) in prison, where he's been for the past five years, they find him on dialysis in the medical bay, and he gets all the treatment he can here since he doesn't have to pay for it. Something seems off, but they are stumped as to what that is. You can find the clip in the video below.

The guard seems a bit abrupt as well, and Bell gives a look that suggests she took note of that. We also get some priceless Bell and Stabler banter in the hallway as they leave, and hopefully, there's more of that in the full episode. You can find the official description of Pareto Principle below.

Pareto Principle – Thursday, May 4: The Feds call in Bell and Stabler when they suspect a gruesome murder could be connected to a string of bank robberies. When a DNA match is tied to a suspect with the perfect alibi, the team struggles to make a case against him.

It's been a thrilling season of Organized Crime so far, and one of the most intriguing episodes was Blood Ties, which featured Michael Tow as Wen Shao. The episode was incredibly personal for Tow after the tragic passing of his daughter, and he shared how being a part of the episode ended up being quite healing.

"My daughter was a big fan. It was very sudden her death, but she was always very supportive of my career as an actor. I would talk to her all the time about the lack of roles that I had that had layers and had an arc and really couldn't, you couldn't dive deep into it and she would no doubt be so proud of me and happy for me to have a role like this that is essentially one of the leads of, the co-lead of an episode. And so to me, it was always something that I knew I was going to have to do. There's nothing in my mind saying, 'No, I don't know if I can do this.' I mean I knew because it mirrors a lot, it's a very emotional kind of episode, but there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to be able to do it, even though at the end of filming, it was very, very draining to say at least, but at the same time it turned out to be very healing," Tow said.

Tow also explained what it was like working with Meloni so closely on the episode, as Wen and Stabler were together in the show quite a bit.

"It felt very inclusive and welcoming right away. However, at the same time, it also is a bit intimidating because these were Mariska and Chris Meloni, Chris Meloni and I here. I mean I've seen the guy, first on Law and Order, and I watched him through different series like Happy," Tow said. "So it was a bit intimidating at first because it's not just a one-and-done thing. It's all of a sudden you have to come in pretty fast, jumping into character. I have to do this all the time, but not to this degree of being in such a large role in an episode."

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns with a brand new episode tonight on NBC at 10 PM EST, and it will be available on Peacock the following day.

