Legends of Tomorrow EP Still Fighting for a Swamp Thing Crossover

Now that The CW has the broadcast rights to Swamp Thing, social media has been abuzz with speculation a second season of the hit DC Universe show could make its way to network television. While that doesn't appear to be the case, at least immediately, one Arrowverse executive is hoping to have the character appear one way or another. In a recent sitdown with CBR, longtime Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim would consider not having a crossover between Swamp Thing and the rest of the shared universe a "wasted opportunity."

"Oh, good question. I mean, look, I tried very, very hard to get Swamp Thing in Crisis on Infinite Earths," Guggenheim told the site. "Because when you've got Constantine, to not have a crossover with Swamp Thing, it's just a shame, a wasted opportunity," he said. "I honestly don't know the answer to that question, in large part because whether The CW has the broadcast rights to Swamp Thing or not, it doesn't really impact the various reasons why Swamp Thing wasn't in Crisis. My attitude is always hope springs eternal."

As Guggenheim points out, The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths allowed for many things to happen that most wouldn't have guessed would fall into place. "You know, if you had asked me before we'd done 90% of the things we've ended up doing on the Arrowverse shows, I would have told you it wasn't going to happen," he added. "So long ago, I got out of the prediction business, because stuff happens that, man, I would have bet real money that it wasn't gonna happen."

Due to the various coronavirus shutdowns, The CW snatched up the broadcast rights for Swamp Thing from DC Universe. The show had previously been cancelled by the streamer after its first season. According to The CW president Mark Pedowitz, there are currently no plans to revive the show for a second season.

"At the moment, it's just the one season," Pedowitz explained. "I do not know if it would come back. Obviously that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have."

Despite being caancelled, Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman previously revealed the writer's room definitely had plans for a sophomore outing.

"Season One is very much like a movie in that it has a beginning, middle, and end, and is one story told over the course of 10 episodes and what I liked a lot about the comics is that there's like werewolf in a hospital and things like that, so we would have had episodes like an anthology with standalone stories," Dauberman said in an interview last year. "The swamp is very much the kitchen sink of supernatural terror and, as you know, you can go into different subgenres of horror with that and I was really looking forward to exploring that in Season Two and getting into some of the more twisted horror tales from the later comics. It just would have got weirder. For people who don't know the character, Season One was telling people what Swamp Thing was all about but Season Two was going to be more about getting into the deeper, twisted, weirder, and gross ideas."

