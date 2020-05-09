Little Richard: Full House Fans Celebrate Wild Musical Number

Full House fans are celebrating Little Richard‘s appearance on the show and wild musical number today. The legendary Rock and Roll musician passed away today at the age of 87. Rolling Stone confirmed the news and the tributes started flooding in. One of the most interesting ones so far came from drummer Andrew Harts. The musician saw a clip of the star performing on Full House with Uncle Jesse on drums and Billy Joel’s former saxophone player tearing the house down. Richie Cannata was on horns as well. For millennial viewers, this moment might have been when they became aware of the icon and the replies are wonderful.

For Little Richard, there was no stage too small, as long as there was a camera and an audience willing, he’d go out there and thrill them. In 1994’s Season 7 episode of Full House, “Little Richard Too Late”, the Rock and Roll musician shows up to delight the entire town. Richard plays a rally to help Uncle Joey win PTA president. The character on the show was a big fan of the star. Luck would have it that Michelle’s friend Denise is his niece and they all get a chance to meet. The icon delivers a fun rendition of “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and later launches into “Keep A-Knockin” at the Smash Club.

Little Richard is a freaking icon and truly one of the greats. Totally forgot about this scene from Full House with Uncle Jesse on the the drums and Billy Joel’s former sax player Richie Cannata taking the horn solo. Rest easy, Little Richard pic.twitter.com/FGItTohSCu — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) May 9, 2020

It’s the sort of surreal thing that used to happen kind of frequently in the 1990s. A beloved TV show would nab an appearance from some showbiz mainstay and it would be a big thing you would read about in TV Guide or something. I mean, The Beach Boys turned up a couple of times on Full House themselves, so really anyone could drop by.

Do you remember this episode of Full House? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below:

Amazing the Legend and gift to all of us, Little Richard graced the stage of Full House. What a fun wonderful week and the outtakes were hilarious. Brief moment for us all but so memorable and he was so kind so full of love. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hnMuFOAg4Y — bob saget (@bobsaget) May 9, 2020

Never forget this great Little Richard moment…



When he visited Full House and sang Itsy Bitsy Spider in anticipation for Ms.Carruthers PTA election.



R.I.P to a legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/q5nSOG5mZ8 — Nick Lorensen (LG TWINS SZN 1-3) (@nlorensensports) May 9, 2020

I first heard Little Richard in a Full House episode. I remember being so excited about Denise’s character as a kid bc we shared the same name & we are both brown girls so when he played her uncle & I heard the music, I felt like, this is it, this is my jam.



Rest in power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWG2fo90fr — Denisse (@Luna_Dee) May 9, 2020

the first time i saw Little Richard was in a rerun of Full House and lil’ me was hypnotized, i remember than when i got my first .mp3, i downloaded all the songs i could find by him. RIP to the one and only architect of Rock & Roll ❤ pic.twitter.com/jAcjcydg7i — Tocaya✨ (@sol_de_boriken) May 9, 2020

Love that. Thanks for posting! — Darcy Rajotte⚾️❤️ (@darcyrajotte) May 9, 2020

When you think about it, Full House was really weird. Like, if one were to write a general parody of that era of sitcoms (like, after M*A*S*H* but pre-Friends) you could just run reruns of Full House and it would be exactly the same. — Jason Delecto (@jason_delecto) May 9, 2020

Lmao at all the people clapping off-beat. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XvVMV0MKVL — Zahair Larkins (@ZahairLarkins) May 9, 2020

Just like in the movie “Catalina Caper” the only true talent in the room! RIP to one of the founders of ROCK N ROLL! — 🅱🅰🅻🅻🅿🅰🆁🅺 🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 (@BallparkHunter) May 9, 2020

@RichieCannata with the absolutely magnificent, dare I say disrespectful sax solo. No one could follow that masterful playing! — Gentleman Jervis 🌻 (@GentlemanJervis) May 9, 2020

A whole icon ❗️ — WifiWizdom (@WiFiWizd0m) May 9, 2020

School these kids. — Low Profile (@LowProfile77) May 9, 2020

