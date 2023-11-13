Loki Season 2 Writer Explains Mobius Backstory

The final episodes of Loki Season 2 finally gave fans what they've been asking for since the show began — a backstory for Owen Wilson's Mobius. The TVA employee and new best pal to Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been a favorite amongst fans since the moment he made his MCU debut, and now everyone has gotten the chance to understand a little more about where he came from. Mobius' origin on the timelines revealed him to be a jet ski salesman named Don, who's also a single father of two boys. Eric Martin, head writer for Loki Season 2, opened up to ComicBook.com about how Mobius' backstory came about.

"I think that was just kind right away. The single father was the thing that just kind of came together and just felt fun and kind of surprising, but also it feels like it makes sense," Martin told us. "And Don, I'm sorry, there are pedestrian origins to that. I wanted something nondescript. I didn't want it to be special. I wanted it to feel like a normal pedestrian name, that he's just a normal guy living a quiet life, and it's very different from the live he lives at the TVA."

Mobius and the Jet Ski

Part of the backstory given to Mobius was that he was a jet ski salesman, which was a big payoff for fans after the character admitted his love for the watercraft back in Season 1.

"We knew in the script [the jet ski] was going to be something funny," Loki producer Kevin Wright told Marvel.com. "There was always joke ideas of tags for the end of Season 1 or other things. We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."

"We wanted to find a way to do it in an unexpected way," he continued. "I mean, there's been so much anticipation, and I think we could have just plopped him on a jet ski riding around a lake, and people would have been just as happy. Owen said something really funny, which was he compared it a little bit to an old TV romance — will they, won't they? He's like, well, the second you do it, the king of thing is done. So he's like, if we're going to do it now, it's got to be really fun and really unexpected."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.