Loki Finally Reveals Who Was on the Phone



Loki Season 2 Episode 4 has answered the big question: Who was that on the phone in the Season 2 premiere?

(MAJOR SPOILERS) The new episode of Loki, "Heart of the TVA" completed the time loop of events that were teed-up in episode 1. As the Temporal Loom threatened to fracture under the strain of containing the new Marvel Multiverse, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and TVA agents OB (Ke Huy Quan), Casey (Eugene Cordero), worked with Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) on building a Throughput Multiplier component that would expand the Loom's capacity. Unfortunately, the group was ambushed by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), in their attempt to reclaim control of the TVA.

What ensued was a workplace chase, as Renslayer and Miss Minutes kidnapped Victor and hid him in the bowels of the TVA building. In the race to find them in time to stop the Loom from exploding, Loki and Sylvie get separated by Miss Minutes, who locks Sylvie in an elevator, forcing Loki to race up the stairs after her.

Who Pruned Loki In Season 2 Episode 1 Revealed

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

When Loki gets up the stairs, he finds himself experiencing serious Deja Vu, as he spots his time-slipping past self enter the hallway ahead of him. It's then that Loki realizes he's in a loop, and that to complete it he must be the one who prunes his past self, allowing Mobius and O.B. to pull him out of the timestream and set the events of Season 2 – and Victor Timely and the TVAs entire origins in motion. Loki completes his task by pruning his past self and helping Sylvie out of the elevator.

The only thing left to do was answer that ringing phone in the hallway.

Who Was On The Phone In The Loki Season 2 Premiere? Explained

Turns out the person on the phone was none other than O.B., asking what was taking Loki and Sylvie so long to retrieve either Victor Timely or Miss Minutes so that they could unlock the Temporal Loom chamber.

Marvel Studios Disney+ series have made a habit of keeping fans guessing about whether certain mysteries will lead to big reveals for the franchise – or turn out to be major red herrings. WandaVision started it with the cameo of Quicksilver actor Evan Peters, who turned out to be a comedic relief character named "Ralph Bohner." Now, Loki Season 2 has done it with the mystery of the phone call – albeit Ke Huy Quan's O.B. is a much better red herring reward than Ralph Bohner ever was.

Loki Season 2 streams new episodes Thursday nights on Disney+.