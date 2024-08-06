The Rings of Power Season 2 Poster Reveals Battle-Ready Elrond

The Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power is returning for Season 2, and Amazon Prime Video is letting fans know – in no uncertain terms – that this season will be darker, and more action-packed. Now they’re keeping that promotional statement going with the latest Rings of Power Season 2 poster, which features the normally-studios Elrond (Robert Aramayo) looking bloodied from a serious battle!

This new poster is a perfect companion to previous one-sheets that have featured Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel (with her signature Ring of Power, Nenya), as well as Charlie Vickers in his new guise as the Elven “Lord of gifts” Annatar, tempting the world of Middle-earth with his unholy creations (the rings) that will alter the destiny of that world and its people, forever. During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the showrunners and cast of Rings of Power Season 2, and (along with a new trailer) it was made clear that the stakes are going to be very high in this sophomore season. The trailer footage may help to explain this new posters, as we see Elrond and a battalion of Elf warriors facing the evil undead Barrow-wights in battle!

The Rings of Power Season 2 Poster

What is The Rings of Power Season 2 about?

According to Prime Video’s official synopsis:

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Rings of Power Season 2 stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29th.